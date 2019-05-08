Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris of Xscape is moving full speed ahead with her solo music career.

The singer/reality star reveals that she was inspired to write the lyrics on New Year’s, admitting that she had a lot of emotions that she let out on the track. In the song, Tiny sings of a familiar relationship situation:

Lately you’ve been testing my patience,

Cuz I’m a damn good situation,

Where you gon’ go, better than this?

From the house, to the cars, to the kids.

ME and you ‘pose to be together

Cuz when it’s good, ain’t nothing better.

Details + audio below…

The mother of 4 also recently hosted an private listening session at Cleo’s Restaurant in LA as she promoted her latest single “I F**Kin <3 U” (aka I f*ckin love you). Harris shared a bit of the footage on social media:

What do you think about Tiny’s new track?

Bump it? or Dump it?

PHOTOS: Instagram