Where’s Phaaaaedra?!? #RHOA Kandi Burruss & Porsha Williams Set Aside Their Differences… (PHOTOS)

Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams have a varied past but it seems they’ve put it all behind them… for now.

Williams’ ‘sex dungeon’ lies were the inspiration behind Kandi’s lucrative “Welcome to the Dungeon” tour, so I guess Burruss has been paid in full for her pain.

Nevertheless, the two were spotted together recently for a meeting of the minds and each shared the moment on social media.

Look at who I ran into this week! @porsha4real’s bounce back game is strong! Being a mommy looks good on her.

Kandi is about that bottom line, and the truth of the matter is that Porsha made her a ton of cash after she turned “lemons into lemonade” with her traveling “Dungeon” show.

Meanwhile, Kandi’s not the only one who’s been inspired by the sour taste of lemons. In fact, Porsha’s making some “lemonade” of her own with her own subscription service called “Pink Lemonade TV”…

Congrats ladies!