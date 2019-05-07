Tyler Perry hit the net today to stress the importance of heart health in the wake of John Singleton’s untimely passing.

Singleton was recently laid to rest after suffering a massive stroke that took him into a coma. Perry reflects on Singleton’s death and reminds people to monitor their blood pressure and take better care of themselves.

Details below…

Perry hit Instagram a few hours ago with a photo of a blood pressure monitor, stating:

“Took my blood pressure this morning, and it made me think about John Singleton and all of us. I want to ask you a few questions. When was the last time you checked your blood pressure? When was the last time you had a physical? When was the last time you ran a mile? When was the last time you checked in on YOU? John’s untimely death should be a wake up call to all of us. We gotta take better care of ourselves!!”

Perry showed his blood pressure is in a healthy range of 116/79.

Normal blood pressure for adults is defined as a systolic pressure (top number) of less than 120 and a diastolic pressure (bottom number) of less than 80.

High blood pressure (hypertension) doesn’t have any initial symptoms but could cause health-related problems later. That’s why it’s so important to monitor your blood pressure numbers and get them under control sooner rather than later.

R.I.P. John Singleton.

Salute to Tyler Perry for encouraging us all to take control of our heart health!