OPEN POST: T.I.’s Grey Sweats Moment Goes Viral… (PHOTO)

Rapper/actor/entrepreneur Clifford “T.I.” Harris was recently spotted in L.A. in an eye popping ensemble. 👀

For those who can’t stop staring at his ummm…. OUTFIT, Tip is pictured rocking a custom ensemble created by Thomas of Hideoke Bespoke.

I don’t know what it is… but there’s something about this particular joggers set that’s got the net buzzing.

For the record, T.I.’s been rocking quite a few custom pieces from Hideoke’s menswear over the past few years as Thomas is the man behind several of the entertainer’s classic looks.