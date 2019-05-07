Zendaya shut down the red carpet with a real life “Cinderella” moment on Camp night at the 2019 Met Gala.

The actress dressed as Cinderella headed to the ball in a light-up Tommy Hilfiger dress, while her stylist, Law Roach, assited as her fairy godmother and even carried a wand to light up Zendaya’s Tommy Hilfiger gown.

As proof of her commitment to her character, Zendaya even lost her glass slipper on the carpet!

Photos + video below…

Everyone gasped when Zendaya’s gown transformed and illuminated with the flick of her “fairy godmother’s” wand:

Claire Danes walked so Zendaya could run. Cinderella Met Moment, 2.0 😲 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xdVMRZBxrY — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) May 7, 2019

zendaya losing her glass shoe. ugh this woman is EVERYTHING #metgala pic.twitter.com/U42byHuzQ2 — Craig (@Craigizzle1) May 7, 2019

The actress even shared some behind the scenes video of the gown’s construction.