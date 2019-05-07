Zendaya shut down the red carpet with a real life “Cinderella” moment on Camp night at the 2019 Met Gala.
The actress dressed as Cinderella headed to the ball in a light-up Tommy Hilfiger dress, while her stylist, Law Roach, assited as her fairy godmother and even carried a wand to light up Zendaya’s Tommy Hilfiger gown.
As proof of her commitment to her character, Zendaya even lost her glass slipper on the carpet!
Photos + video below…
.@Zendaya, a real life, campy princess 💙 #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/QNO4CjEv4V
— InStyle (@InStyle) May 7, 2019
Everyone gasped when Zendaya’s gown transformed and illuminated with the flick of her “fairy godmother’s” wand:
Claire Danes walked so Zendaya could run. Cinderella Met Moment, 2.0 😲 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xdVMRZBxrY
— British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) May 7, 2019
Zendaya did, does and continues to do THAT. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/kQj1WXfQ0K
— E! News (@enews) May 7, 2019
zendaya losing her glass shoe. ugh this woman is EVERYTHING #metgala pic.twitter.com/U42byHuzQ2
— Craig (@Craigizzle1) May 7, 2019
The actress even shared some behind the scenes video of the gown’s construction.
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/XxG559EHtc
— Zendaya (@Zendaya) May 7, 2019
What are your thoughts about Zendaya’s Cinderella moment?