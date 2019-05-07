NEWFLASH!!! Future is a father… again.

The rapper’s reported sixth baby mama, Instagram model Eliza Reign, recently shared that she’d given birth to a beautiful baby girl.

The mom also shared how difficult it was going through her pregnancy alone but notes it was totally worth it as she shared a few photos of their little bundle of joy.

Eliza Reign hit the net a few days ago, revealing that she’d given birth to what is said to be Future’s 6th child. Eliza has claimed that Future wanted her to have an abortion and when she allegedly refused, Future allegedly put a bounty out on her life.

That being said, the young mom went at it alone and reveals her struggles in a lengthy Instagram post, stating:

This pregnancy was absolutely the toughest, most humbling, yet beautiful experience of my life. I went through hell and back. Health complications seemingly from day one. Lost friends, money, opportunities, and even some of the little bit of sanity I thought I had 😂. However, this journey taught me to be more understanding, observant, forgiving, and most importantly PATIENT 😩. There were times I felt so alone and would look down at my belly and immediately cheer up, knowing she’s hanging in there with me through all of the stress and drama. She’s truly been my protection and kept me strong and going. There were moments I began to doubt myself, but my spirit wouldn’t stay down, thanks to my beautiful little girl. Her annoying kicks would always be the reassurance I needed to make it through the tough days. Knowing what I know now and after looking back on my experience, I can confidently say she was well worth all the chaos. From the moment I decided to keep her, I promised myself and God that I’d show her unconditional love and teach her to be 3x the woman I am. And that’s a promise that will never be broken. I’m super excited and blessed to get a chance to love and guide this little one. I can’t stop crying tears of joy when I look at her. Thank God we made it ❤️

Eliza also shared a few photos of her new baby girl.

I guess congratulations are in order to the rap star… maybe… perhaps… hell, I dunno.

The rap star has bared sons with singer Ciara, Jessica Smith, Brittni Nealy & Joie Chavis. He also has a daughter with India J.

Eliza Reign’s daughter makes baby number 6 for Future.

Whatever the case, a beautiful baby girl is here and “if” he’s the daddy, hopefully he’ll be there for support.

What are your thoughts about the latest addition to Future's baby mama gang?

Future’s baby mama gang?

