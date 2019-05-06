Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially become royal parents!

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday that the Duchess of Sussex is in labor stating:

“The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses’ side.

News of the child’s sex was announced via Instagram just moments ago.

Details below…

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a boy, she and Prince Harry announced on their Instagram account Monday.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

Meghan and Harry’s new baby boy makes history as the first biracial British child in the royal family, a significant milestone both across the Commonwealth and within British society.

The new royal baby will be the seventh in line of succession after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Harry.

Congrats to the happy couple!