It’s baby season.

Former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Erica Dixon gave birth to twin girls!

[FLASHBACK: Baby Bump Watch: Erica Dixon Pregnant with Twins… (PHOTOS)]

Dixon took to IG last night to share news that she’d given birth to two little girls but had to leave them at the hospital until they’re ready to come home.

Details below…

Erica shared the image last night (May 5) with the following statement:

Today was one of the most difficult days of my life. I have been blessed with two beautiful baby girls but to have to leave them just tore me apart. Praying they can come home sooner than later. I’m missing them so much already.

Congrats to Erica on the arrival of her twin daughters.