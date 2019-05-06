Singer Diana Ross is not happy about a recent airport experience.

The legendary songtress recently hit social media to express how she felt completly “violated” by a Transportation Security Administration screener during a pat-down at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Details below…

Sunday morning following Ross’ performance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, the Grammy-winning Motown star had a traumatic experience at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Ross says a TSA pat down left her feeling violated stating in a social media post that it was not “what was done but how.”

“I am feeling violated – I still feel her hands between my legs, front and back, saying to me it’s her job,” the singer said.

OK so on one hand I’m treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like shit — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

Let me be clear , Not the peiple or Delta BUT TSA , was over the top !!

Makes me want to cry !!! — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

Its not what was done but how , I am feeling violated – I still feel her hands between my legs , front and back ( saying to me it her job ,) WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

For the record, the TSA has responded stating it is “aware of concerns presented by Diana Ross about her screening experience” but says that “all protocols were followed.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the agency states that they reviewed footage and found no wrong doing.

Initial review of CCTV indicates that the officers involved with Ms. Ross’s screening correctly followed all protocols, however, TSA will continue to investigate the matter further.

On Sunday, Ross hit the net to let fans know she was feeling a bit better:

Im feeling better , it took a minute pic.twitter.com/zZcpMXG8g4 — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019