WTF?!? Facebook & Instagram Ban Minister Louis Farrakhan for “Hate Speech”… (Snoop Dogg, Killer Mike Respond)

Facebook and Instagram have banned Minister Louis Farrakhan from it’s platforms.

After years of pressure to crack down on hate and bigotry, Facebook has chosen to ban Farrakhan along with right-wing personalities Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer and others who they have labeled “dangerous individuals and organizations.”

Farrakhan’s Facebook page was deleted and all of its content purged from the social media giant’s servers, along with the social media pages of his religious organization. The bans apply to both Facebook’s main service and to Instagram and extend to fan pages and other related accounts.

Many consider Facebook’s ban as censorship, while the social media giant claims they are merely removing people and groups promoting “objectionable material” such as hate, racism and anti-Semitism.

Several have hit the net to speak out about the ban, including Snoop Dogg who expressed outrage to his millions of followers, stating:

“All he ever do was tell the truth. I stand with him. Ban me motherf**ker, because I’m gonna keep posting his s**t.”

The entertainer also encouraged his followers to keep posting content from the Nation of Islam leader.

Show some love to a real brother. Put up some minister Farrakhan footage and show what he really be talking about. [Facebook] can’t ban all of us!”

Killer Mike also expressed his thoughts on the situation, stating:

I watch all sides cheer as each other’s rights are boxed in and stripped away. 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥#NoamChomsky said “if we do not believe in freedom of speech for those we despise we do not believe in it at all”. 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥No matter where u stand with the Kap’s or Rosanne’s with the Alex Jones or Farrakhan’s, with the Kevin Hart’s or Ann Coulter’s if u cheer for others u disagree with to be silenced soon your muzzle will be delivered to you as well. This country 🇺🇸 with all its flaws is still a beautiful republic in its ambition to honor the rights and freedoms promised. I fear however we are on a dangerous path to lose our freedoms and rights by not wanting for for those we disagree what we want for our selves and that is the freedom to express our thoughts and opinions. Don’t worry about arguing with me either. I just want u to think.

Facebook has offered the following explanation regarding it’s decision:

We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.

In other words… freedom of speech ain’t free on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter. In fact, none of us own space on their sites, in fact… they OWN your content. Oh…and if they don’t like you, they can boot you off. Period.

Welcome to the real world.