Raz B just dodged a major bullet.

As previously reported, the B2K singer (real name De’Mario Thornton) was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation after he and his girlfriend, Kallee Brookes (pictured above), got into a heated argument on the ramp of a Macy’s store in Minneapolis (click HERE if you missed that).

The singer missed Wednesday’s night “Millennium Tour” stop in Minneapolis Wednesday (May 1) as he faced the allegations but he’s now now been released and is free to resume his previous activities.

Details below…

According to TMZ, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has decided not to move forward with the case because they feel there wasn’t enough evidence to successfully prosecute the singer after a thorough investigation.

A 911 call released after the incident described how Raz-B was spotted strangling a woman, however Raz’s girlfriend wasn’t the one to call the cops. Apparently she told a family member who ended up calling the police to report the incident.

In the statement released by the singer’s camp, states Raz “takes full responsibility for his actions” and he’ll be taking the necessary steps to become a better man.

“The incident comes after a long history of publicly documented trauma for the musician, and difficulties coping with its aftermath. Raz B takes full responsibility for his actions. The incident represents a turning point after years of isolation, repressed emotions, and unhealthy coping mechanisms in response to childhood trauma. He intends to seek treatment to become a better man, and grow beyond the pain of his worse mistakes.”

Authorities spoke with Raz’s girlfriend, witnesses, and analyzed surveillance video from the scene, but they claim there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute. For the record, Raz claims he was defending himself against his girlfriend, who initiated the attack.

The singer’s new PR company issued the following statement on his behalf:

Meanwhile… Raz B is free to continue entertaining the masses on The Millennium Tour.