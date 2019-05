Marlo Hampton of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was feeling so generous recently that she decided to buy out an entire theatre for a screening of “Little”.

Hampton shared the post online, giving “housewife” Kandi Burruss props for the inspiration, stating:

The #littlemovie was hilarious. @kandi thx for challenging me to buy out a theater – we had fun!

Check out a few photos below…

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)