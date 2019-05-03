CASE CLOSED! Usher Reaches “Amicable Resolution” in $20 Million Dollar Herpes Lawsuit…

NEWSFLASH!!! Usher can finally put that $20 million dollar herpes lawsuit behind him and he’s free to “let it burn” out of court.

It’s being reported today that the superstar has reached an “amicable resolution” in the STD lawsuit filed by Laura Helm and sh’s now filed to dismiss… again.

Helm filed to dismiss her suit earlier this week because she and Usher have “reached an amicable resolution.”

[Translation: Usher cut a check!]

Both sides are tight lipped as to how much that “resolution” actually cost Usher.

However it’s crystal clear that the superstar paid a pretty penny.

According to TMZ:

As previously reported, Helm originally filed suit against the singer back in 2017 … claiming he had exposed her to the virus when they had unprotected sex. She initially demanded $10 million in damages, then increased it to $20 million, citing emotional harm and punitive damages.

Laura subsequently filed to dismiss the case in November 2017, after a “leaked” phone conversation where she allegedly confessed that condoms were used during her tryst with the superstar.

Helm then refiled the case in 2018 but the case is finally closed after the successful resolution.

I guess congrats are in order for both parties.