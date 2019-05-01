Wedding Season: #RHOA Cynthia Bailey Spotted Dress Shopping… (PHOTOS)

NEWSFLASH!!! Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is planning a wedding.

[FLASHBACK: Cynthia Bailey Makes it “Instagram Official” With Mike Hill + Here’s How They Met (VIDEO)]

The popular “housewife” who has been publicly dating sportscaster Mike Hill, has been talking about marriage a lot lately and apparently she’s ready to jump the broom. Bailey recently shared images of her visit to a local wedding boutique, sparking rumors of a wedding.

Details below…

Cynthia’s fairytale relationship has played out right in front of our eyes on social media. Bailey has shared each and every moment… every hug… awkward kiss… date… everything.

However… somehow Cynthia forgot to share with us the moment Mike popped the question.

Nevertheless, the model housewife is now online sharing photos of wedding dresses and tagging her potential husband, stating:

So many dresses, so little time 💋 @itsmikehill

Cynthia also tagged the wedding boutique (Formally Yours), who shared a photo of her visit…

Hmmm… could Cynthia be headed towards the altar sooner than we think? Since she’s sharing so much online, how did we miss the ring shopping… or the ENGAGEMENT?

But I digress.

For those of you who think it’s “too soon” for Cynthia to be so smitten, she actually met Mike Hill a year before they were “set up” on The Steve Harvey show.

Cynthia and Mike say their relationship began shortly after they “met” during a dating segment on Harvey’s show, however the truth is that they met months prior to that appearance when Bailey was a guest on Mike Hill & Claudia Jordan’s podcast.

Isn’t it weird how the couple pretended to meet as total strangers on The Steve Harvey show…

But again… I digress.

What are your thoughts about Cynthia’s wedding dress shopping?

PHOTOS: Instagram