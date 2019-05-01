Raz B (real name Demario Thornton) of B2K is behind bars today.

The singer has found himself in a sticky situation after being arrested on domestic violence charges in Minneapolis, MN.

Dispatch audio describing the alleged assault mentions a female being strangled by the ramp of a Macy’s store.

Details + 911 audio below…

According to the Hennepin County jail, the B2K singer was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation early Wednesday morning.

The victim was reportedly Raz’s girlfriend, Kallee Brookes, and cops say they took photos of her alleged injuries as evidence.

TMZ reports that the singer and his GF got into an argument that turned physical when she attacked him, and Raz’s claims he was merely defending himself.

Dispatch audio describing the alleged assault mentions a female being strangled by the ramp of a Macy’s store.

We’re told the girlfriend informed a family member about the altercation, which led to cops being called and Raz B being arrested. Raz insists he did not purposely strike or choke her. Law enforcement sources tell us police will be investigating to see what led to the altercation, and some evidence may include surveillance footage because it happened in a parking lot area.

Raz-B was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation for allegedly choking his girlfriend and is currently being held at Hennepin County jail without bail.

If you recall, Raz was recently in the news proclaiming to be in fear of his life after spotting Marques Houston and Chris Stokes (who he’s accused of molestation) backstage at a concert, however Raz-B decided to continue on after a heart to heart talk with Omarion.

[READ: Raz-B Still Feels Threatened By Chris Stokes… (VIDEO)]

Hopefully, he’ll be released in time for the concert tonight.

What are your thoughts about Raz-B’s latest legal battle?