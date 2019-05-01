Eva Marcille of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been hiding her belly in photos but now the news is out… Eva is expecting her 3rd child and she’s about 4 months along.

The ANTM alum recently revealed the news exclusively to PEOPLE magazine where she shared a first look at her bulging baby bump.

Details + photos below…

SURPIRSE!!! The RHOA star is 17 weeks pregnant with her third child and second with husband Michael Sterling.

Marcille, 34, revealed the news exclusively to PEOPLE in this week’s issue, which hits newsstands Friday.

“Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board!”

Eva shared a pair of cute maternity photos with the outlet, showing her taking a drink from a smoothie glass in bed while her bare belly, which bears a drawn-on face.

Eva’s baby bump “sips” from its own straw, using her belly button as its mouth.

The mom-to-be, who was styled and photographed by her cousin Terrell Mullin, and surrounded by pillows from her own Eva Marcille Home Collection, tells the mag that she’s excited for the new addition to her growing family, stating:

“Looks like little Michael Jr. is going from the baby to the middle child, and Marley will be the boss of them all!” “It’s amazing that God shared his most amazing superpower with us: the power to create and give life. I count it a great blessing to grow our family with the love of my life, Eva Marcille Sterling, and we look forward to welcoming another generation of hope into this world.”

This is Marcille’s 3rd child. She is the mother of 1-year-old son Michael Todd Jr. and 5-year-old daughter Marley Rae, from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to the happy ‘housewife’!