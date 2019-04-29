Migos rapper Offset recently shared the emotional moment he reunited with his estranged father after more than two decades.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the platinum selling artist shared a short video of the pair embracing with a caption describing the reunion as a “dream come true.”

Details + video below…

“Dreams do come true. Haven’t seen my father in 23 years !!!!!! And I still love him. The past is the past and the present is all we have to rely on we not perfect in any shape or form I love you pops !!! No matter what!!!!”

He also shared a post of the last time he’d seen his dad:

Back in February, the Georgia-born rapper revealed to The Breakfast Club that he was four-years-old the last time he saw his father but that he was always open to a reconciliation.

Offset, real name is Kiari Cephus, shared how his father’s absence impacted him growing up, stating:

Growing up it affected me a lot, that’s why I think I was running around doing so much. I didn’t really have no father guidance, without that and then you’ve got the streets– you let the streets guide you. Your momma become the person you hide from, You hide everything.”

The 27-year-old has always maintained that despite his father’s absence, he welcomed the opportunity to rebuild their relationship because of his own experiences struggling with fatherhood.

Offset is the father of four children: sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea from early relationships, and a daughter with Cardi B, named Kulture Kiari Cephus, born July 10, 2018.

What are your thoughts about Offset’s heartfelt reunion?