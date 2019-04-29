Ciara and Russell Wilson strike a pose with their beautiful family for daughter Sienna’s 2nd birthday.
Cici played host to a Sesame Street themed birthday bash for her baby girl, dubbing the party location as “Sienna Street” in honor of her big day.
Sienna’s big brother, Future, was also excited about the festivities and couple shared a few of the memories with fans on social media.
photos + video below…
Sienna… ever since the moment you breathed into this world you change my life forever. Your smile. Your laugh. Your joy. Your heart. Everything about you not only changed me for the better but has changed mommy, brother, and the world. You are a world changer. A difference maker. You are Miss Independent. You are a Princess that’s going to be a Queen. Daddy Loves You Forever! We Love You! Happy 2nd Birthday BabyGirl. Love… Daddy, Mommy, & Brother. @Ciara 🙏🏾❤️