NEWSFLASH!!! Bobby Brown has called out comedian Chris Rock for disrespecting his late wife, Whitney Houston.

Rock hit Instagram over the weekend with a meme that contained the legendary singer’s image with the caption, “Hurry up I got crack to smoke.:

Needless to say, the “joke” didn’t sit too well with Brown, who considers Rock a friend.

Details below…

Chris Rock is very well known his controversial comedic style, but now he’s facing a bit of backlash for a social media post where he mocked Whitney Houston’s past drug use.

Rock recently posted a Whitney Houston meme that’s been going around and while the photo is innocent enough, Rock’s caption struck a nerve with Bobby Brown.

It’s no secret that Houston battled addiction through out her life which was followed by her tragic death in 2012, however her ex-husband feels that Rock’s caption was totally disrespectful… especially coming from a “friend”.

Brown hit the net with the following response to Rock’s post:

Meanwhile, Rock has yet to respond to the controversy. However, he chose to delete the photo from his Instagram page after suffering backlash in the comments.

What are your thoughts about this sitaution?