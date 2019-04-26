Dwight Howard is fighting back against a lawsuit filed by cross-dressing man who accused the NBA star of sexual harassment back in November.

[FLASHBACK: On Blast! Dwight Howard “Exposed” By Man Claiming To Be Ex-Boy/Girl Friend… ]

The man, Masin Elijè, who claimed he was the ex-boyfriend of the Washington Wizards star, filed a lawsuit claiming Howard’s pastor threatened him if he didn’t turn over all evidence of an alleged sexual relationship between himself and Howard.

Now Howard is clapping back with a suit of his own.

Details below…

Bossip is reporting that Dwight Howard is disputing a Masin Elijè’s claims and is now countersuing for $10 MILLION dollars.

Howard, 33, filed a federal lawsuit for slander, invasion of privacy and abusive litigation.

Howard also countersued Elije – the author of the ‘hood novel “Industry Hoe” – for libel, slander, invasion of privacy and abusive litigation, according to court docs. Howard said there is no truth to Elije’s claims and his accuser doesn’t deserve a penny from the lawsuit. The athlete said Elije’s complaint doesn’t have viable legal claims, that Elije never officially served him and any alleged injuries were caused by his own negligence.

Howard said Elije – whose real name is Maurice Singletary – has launched a campaign of harassment and intimidation against him on social media. Howard’s countersuit claims:

“Mr. Howard is an upstanding citizen in all respects. Unfortunately, his public life and generosity have made him the target of the plaintiff as unrelenting and hostile smear campaign. And Maurice Singletary continues to aggressively harass, threaten, call and text Mr. Howard and besmirch his reputation on various social media platforms.”

Howard is asking for a jury trial. Elijé (Maurice Singletary) has not responded to Howard’s counterclaims.

What are your thoughts about Dwight Howard’s counter suit?