RHOA Cynthia Bailey Wants You To Know… (Her PEACH is Secured!)

Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta may have been busted in a scheme set up by Kandi to get Kenya back on the show… but apparently her conniving saved her peach.

While it’s been reported on several sites (not this one) that the popular supermodel wouldn’t be back for season 12, Bailey seems to have squashed those rumors and wants everyone to know that her position has been secured.

Details below…

Cynthia hit Instagram a few hours ago with the following assurance to her fans…

Welp… there goes that ‘poetic justice’ we were all talmbout. *sigh*

As previously reported, Kenya Moore will also be returning next season at the behest of Bailey and Kandi Burruss.

Moore apparently ‘snatched’ Shamari Devoe’s peach, as Devoe has been offered a “friend of the show” position.

I was thinking that Cynthia (or someone in the top tier) would be demoted since #TeamTwirl insists that Kenya’s salary would be astronomical but apparently that’s not the case.

Bailey will most likely continue her storyline of growing balls bumping heads with former BFF Nene Leakes while attempting to convince viewers she’s headed towards the altar with sports correspondent Mike Hill.

But I digress.

I can’t wait to see if Kenya will turn on Cynthia next season, since Bailey is clearly the reason she’s back in the fold.

What are your thoughts about Cynthia’s peachy ‘announcement’?

PHOTOS: Instagram