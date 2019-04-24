Ciara shed the makeup and snatched her wig recently to embrace her God given beautymarks.

The songstress shared the au naturel photo above via Instagram, stating:

No makeup. No extensions. Vulnerable. My Beauty Marks and all. The real me.. and I love it. Finally embracing myself fully! It feels good. ⠀

⠀

Csquad! Join me in my #BeautyMarks journey and upload your rawest selfies

Women around the globe accepted CiCi’s social media challenge. Check out a few raw selfies from Ciara #beautymarks hashtag below…

What are your thoughts about Ciara’s raw selfie #beautymarks challenge?

Are you ready to shed your enhancers and join to barefaced squad?