BET’s ‘Being Mary Jane’ Series Finale Ends With Happily Every After… (RECAP + FULL VIDEO) #BeingMaryJane

BET’s hit drama ‘Being Mary Jane’ came to a close last night (April 23) with a dramatic and satisfying two-hour series finale.

BET synopsis:

The series finale movie will resume with the fallout between Mary Jane Paul (Gabrielle Union) and Justin (Michael Ealy) that closed season four. While the question remains whether she has found the right man in her life, fans are also left to wonder if she will ever have a child of her own. When viewers last saw Mary Jane, she revisited the fertility clinic to have her frozen embryos implanted… right before she comes home to a surprise marriage proposal from Justin! Will Mary Jane say yes to Justin? Will she get her long-awaited chance at a family? Will she get her fairytale ending or will she reinvent what it means to live happily ever after? With so many unanswered questions, only time will tell if Mary Jane has finally found a way to have it all.

Mary Jane got married in the finale’s last moments, but was it to Justin or someone else?

Recap + full video below…

A 2 Week Engagement and a pregnancy…

First thing’s first… Mary Jane accepts Justin’s marriage proposal but is faced with a sticky situation as she avoids telling Justin about her fertility treatments while she awaits the results.

Will the embryo stick? Is she really pregnant by a stranger’s sperm while engaged to marry the love of her life?

MJ spends the next 2 weeks avoiding sex with her fiancée to ensure that her pregnancy is viable.

The successful anchor soon learns she’s pregnant but despite her baby joy, the pregnancy doesn’t have the best impact on her relationship… especially since she totally hid what she’d done!

When Justin finds out he’s shocked that it only took 48 hours for Mary Jane to make such a rash decision, but she tearfully explains that she thought he’d left forever. Time was ticking and she really wanted a child.

Nevertheless, Justin couldn’t get over the fact that he would be raising another man’s child, even if it was just a sperm donor, so he decides to leave (again).

MJ and Justin break off their engagement and she forges ahead with the pregnancy on her own.

Kara gets breast cancer.

Kara (Lisa Vidal) finds out some devastating news and decides to get a double mastectomy. Of course her friend MJ is by her side through it all and agrees to ba power of attorney should something ever happen to Kara.

but Orlando (Nicholas Gonzalez) flies comes back from South America once he finds out the news.

Orlando proposes to Kara and she happily accepts.

Mary Jane has a baby and a new man!!!

Finally! Mary Jane’s dreams come true as she is pregnant with her first child from the embryos she had implanted.

Mary Jane is now solo as she heads to child birthing classes and admires all the couples attending together. She’s now faced with life as a single mom as she embarks on her journey to motherhood.

Enter Beau.

In the midst of Mary Jane’s pregnancy, she crosses paths with an old college flame, Beau (Morris Chestnut). Beau is single, handsome, and is there for her when she needs him the most.

It’s not an easy pregnancy for Mary Jane, but Beau takes the position of partner and quickly falls in love with MJ. It seems that Mary Jane Paul may have finally found her FOREVER as she’s now pregnant with a man in her life.

But wait… things are never that simple.

While live on the air, MJ collapses and is forced to deliver her baby early via c-section. Kara joins her at the hospital and Justin magically reappears… as he concerned for Mary Jane. He begs Kara not to to tell her friend that he was there and she complies

Mary gives birth to a baby boy she names Albert James Patterson. While Albert’s a premie, he’s soon healthy enough to head home and MB begins her new life as a mom.

Justin returns to reclaim his throne…

While Kara is out on sick leave recovering from her surgery, Justin steps in to help at the station.

Mary Jane feels there’s some nefarious plot to his presence, but Justin assures her he has his eyes on the late night spot. He also still has his eyes on Mary Jane as it’s clear the feelings are still there.

Meanwhile jealousy rears its head when Justin realizes that Mary Jane has moved on with another man in her life. He and Beau end up in a pissing match over Mary Jane which end in Justin throwing blows.

Mary Jane confronts Beau about the altercation and he accuses her of still having tfeelings for her former fiance. Mary Jane balks at the idea but somehow ends up hunting Justin down at his new farm house.

Justin admits that he still loves Mary Jane and the pair end up having sex.

They return to MJ’s place, where she introduces Justin to baby Albie. The pair seem to bond over the baby as they attempt to soothe the crying child, who is suffering from colic.

Another marriage proposal…

As if on cue, there’s a knock on the door and Mary Jane can’t believe it’s Beau!

Apparently Beau feels he made a rash decision earlier when he walked away and he drops on one knee to propose to MJ.

Beau’s mouth drops when Justin walks out the bedroom holding baby Albe.

Who’s the groom?

As Mary Jane is faced with yet another dilemma. Will she stay with the man who stood by her when she was all alone in her pregnancy? or Will she run off into the sunset with the love of her life?

The finale flashes forward to Mary Jane’s wedding day where she is preparing to head to the altar.

Her mom tells her it’s time and her dad walks her down the aisle.

Standing there in all his glory is… *spoiler alert* JUSTIN!!

Despite their ups and downs, Justin and MJ end up together and fans get to see the wedding of Mary Jane’s dreams.

What are your thoughts about the ‘Being Mary Jane’ series finale?