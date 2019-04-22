The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the final segment of it’s season 11 reunion show last night (April 21, 2019).

Part 3 of the reunion reveals previously unknown details about the explosive ‘Bye Wig’ Party that sparked #Closetgate.

Bravo synopsis:

The “Bye Wig” party saga continues and Marlo is accused of adding fuel to the fallout. Cynthia glows as she talks about her whirlwind relationship with Mike Hill, while hinting at wedding bells. The ladies discuss the drama surrounding Eva’s wedding party and her finances takes center stage. Tensions rise when Nene and Cynthia go head to head.

Recap + video below…

Nene’s ‘Bye Wig’ Party is still a major bone of contention with the ladies and all are frustrated when Leakes refuses to engage in the discussion and is adamant that she had a breakdown.

Andy inquires about what went down in her closet and specifically asks how Porsha‘s belt came off during the scuffle. As you know, Porsha and Kandi had insinuated earlier in the season that Porsha lost her belt during a violent altercation inside NeNe’s house, but they never revealed what happened.

As for the belt… Porsha says that Nene’s hand was on her back but no one will confirm Porsha’s story. Footage aired during the reunion seems to indicate that Porsha was smiling and laughing when she walked out of the closet.

Nevertheless, Porsha continues to press the issue and Tanya even chimes in the call it a “scary moment”.

Nene refuses to apologize for having a breakdown but the conversation continues.

While the belt situation is still questionable, the ladies reveal during the reunion that something DID go down with a producer on the set.

In addition to the camera man whose shirt was rip during the confrontation, there was apparently someone who got “scratched up” so bad that they ended up in the hospital.

Kandi states that the person’s tooth got knocked out and Nene seems shocked, but adds the person had a “chipped” tooth.

What’s even more interesting than the mysterious missing belt is the fact that Porsha admits she felt that she and Kandi “bonded” over the experience.

Kandi, however had other plans, as she reached out to Nene on her own to apologize for the encounter… leaving Porsha to fend for herself.

Meanwhile, Nene admits that she should have never put her hands on anyone, however she states she had a breakdown. Period.

Cynthia’s new relationship…

Cynthia admits that Mike Hill has totally changed her views on marriage.

All of the ladies feel that he’s a great guy and are totally onboard with their relationship. Cynthia seems to feel that marriage is a possibility in the near future.

Andy asks if Cynthia would move to LA with Mike… and she says she would definitely think about it.

Eva’s tea…

Eva was confronted about the many inconsistencies in her story. Eva is called to the carpet about her living situation, financial issues, and previous lezzbunn relationships.

Marlo says that SEVERAL of Eva’s bridesmaids have been spilling her tea all around Atlanta, but Eva insists it’s just one.

Kandi chimes in to tell Eva that it was definitely more than one bridesmaid that had trashed Eva.

Bump all that tho… Eva switches gears to say her real problem was with Nene for keeping her mic on when they spoke at OLG.

The transition was a bit questionable, but Eva clearly had a target and Nene calls her out for it, stating that she’s directing her anger towards the wrong person.

“You need to be arguing with these folk talking about your house, your car, your credit… ” ~ Nene Leakes.

Eva insists that she makes at least $40,000 to post on Instagram.

Cynthia is busted in a lie…

Cynthia and Kandi were caught on tape during the final episode plotting about Kenya attending the party. Apparently Cynthia wanted to keep Kenya’s attendance a secret and Nene feels that the secrecy was betrayal.

“All I wanted Kandi to do was say ‘I was the one who got Kenya to come to the party’.” ~ Cynthia.

Cynthia is called out about whispering in Mike’s at the party, where she stated “I’m supposed to act like I didn’t know Kenya was coming”.

At that point, Bailey is caught in a complete LIE as she stumbles over her response. Even Porsha calls her out, as she points out that Kenya even stated on camera that Cynthia knew she was coming.

Look… despite all of the back and forth, it seems crystal clear to me that Cynthia was riding for her “real” friend in the situation. Kenya was her priority and while that’s fine, I feel like she could have been a bit more honest in the situation.

During the reunion, Nene states she doesn’t have a problem with Kenya but would have appreciated a heads up.

Nene is adamant that it was betrayal but Cynthia states she doens’t give a damn. Everyone admits that the footage looks like betrayal but Cynthia states that it’s not what it seems.

Andy recognizes that the “door is closed” on the friendship… at least for now and Cynthia says she has walked right through it.

Porsha Williams closes the reunion out with a prayer for peace.

What are your thoughts about PART 3 of the season 11 reunion?