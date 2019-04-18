Kodak Black was reported missing yesterday after missing a performance at House of Blues in Boston but apparently he was in custody all along.

While many felt that the 21-year-old rapper’s disappearance stemmed from his controversial week of high-profile beefs, the mystery has been solved.

It’s now been revealed that Kodak Black was arrested on drugs and weapons charges while entering the United States from Canada.

Details below…

Kodak never made it to his show in Boston last night but his tour bus did, and angry fans surrounded it after getting word he was a no-show.

While Kodak’s camp professed that he was missing in action, the truth was that the rapper and three other men were arrested at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge after authorities said they found guns and marijuana as the men attempted to enter the United States.

According to reports, Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, was driving a Cadillac Escalade with two other men inside. Kapri was found to have marijuana in his possession and a 9 mm pistol was also found in the vehicle.

Kapri, 21, of Miramar, Fla., was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

The two other men in Kapri’s vehicle, Stetson J. President, 24, of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Madarrow D. Smith, 20, of Lauderhill, Fla., were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

All four were arraigned in Lewiston Town Court and remanded to the Niagara County Jail on $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond. They are scheduled to return to court next month.

There was also a Porsche traveling with Kodak’s team with 3 other individuals. The driver of the Porsche copped to having 2 loaded handguns and a third was found in the trunk … aaaand more marijuana. A law enforcement source described one of the weapons as an “AK-style handgun with a 30-round magazine. It looks like an AK, but it’s a handgun.”