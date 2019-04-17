Our cell phones are lifelines these days and when there’s no food in the house, it’s often phone apps like Postmates, Grub Hub & Uber Eats to the rescue.

Well after reading this story, you may think twice about the random people who are employed by these apps as one consumer recently revealed that her front door was kicked in after a disgruntled delivery driver didn’t get a tip.

Shon Miller detailed the horrifying experience in an open letter to Postmates, which she shared on Facebook.

Miller states that she had never had problems with any deliveries in the past, but one day, a driver returned demanding a tip.

no more than two minutes later I got a knock at my door saying it’s @Postmates. I thought maybe he forgot to hand me something out his window, so I opened the door he said ‘I noticed you didn’t give me a tip’ I replied ‘you just left, I haven’t even looked at my phone.’ He said ‘so you’re not going to give me a tip?’ I slam my door in his face and told him he had no right to be coming to my house demanding no fucking tips and to get the f*ck from my door.

The driver then literally kicked in Miller’s front door. Knocking it off the hinges and damaging the doorframe.

According to Miller’s post, Postmates was contacted and they stated that the driver was banned from the app. Meanwhile, she was left to deal with the destruction of her property.

Fuck you postmates just because you terminate him from your employ don’t help my safety.

Miller wants her experience to be a warning to those who frequent delivery apps and says to ‘beware of who you invite to you home’.