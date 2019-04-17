CLUB SHOTS: Chance The Rapper & J. Prince Celebrate Birthdays in Atlanta… (PHOTOS)

Chance The Rapper was spotted at Allure nightclub and lounge in Atlanta on Monday evening (April 15, 2019).

The popular entertainer played host to a joint event alongside J. Prince. Jr. as they both celebrated birthdays.

Attendees included YFN Lucci, Bow Wow, a very pregnant Erica Mena, Gervonta Davis, Ari Fletcher and more.

Photos below…

Chance The Rapper

Pregnant reality star Erica Mena is engaged to marry fellow love & hip-hopper Safaree Samuels. Safaree, 37, and Erica, 31, got engaged last year.

AWKWARD?! Mena’s ex-love Bow Wow was also in the building and partied nearby.

Bow Wow was reportedly too busy engaging the entertainment to pay attention to his ex.

Boxer Gervonta Davis and his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher were also spotted partying with the strippers.

YFN Lucci was also spotted out.

Word on the curb is that Lucci, who is known to be in an on again/off again relationship with Reginae Carter arrived with a mystery woman on his arm.

Bow Wow & J. Prince strike a pose.

What are your thoughts on this selection of club shots?

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics