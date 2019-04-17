‘Being Mary Jane’ Returns To BET With 2 Hour Movie Event…

NEWSFLASH!!! “Being Mary Jane’ is back… if only for one night.

The popular show, which focused on the love life of Mary Jane Paul (Gabrielle Union), was a fan favorite on BET for 4 seasons but the network canceled the series back in 2017.

[FLASHBACK: Gabrielle Union Responds to News ‘Being Mary Jane’ Canceled + BET Plans 2 Hour Finale]

BET promised fans that a 2 hour finale would be released in 2018, and while it took a bit longer than expected, they have finally delivered!

We’ll finally get to find out if Mary Jane Paul gets her ‘Happily Ever After’ next week (April 23) and there’s some surprising new twists in the storyline.

Details below…

According to a press release, Being Mary Jane will conclude in an epic, two-hour series finale film that will air on BET Tuesday, April 23 at 8 PM ET/PT.

Starring Gabrielle Union, the movie event boasts an all-star cast including Michael Ealy, Morris Chestnut, Lisa Vidal, Richard Roundtree, Margaret Avery, Richard Brooks, BJ Britt, Raven Goodwin and Nicholas Gonzalez.

BEING MARY JANE will bow out with the same authentic voice that resonated with fans and made them fall in love with Mary Jane Paul.

The series finale will resume at the fallout between Mary Jane and Justin (Michael Ealy) that closed season four. While the question remains whether she has found the right man in her life, fans are left wondering if she will ever have a child of her own. When viewers last saw Mary Jane, she revisited the fertility clinic to have her frozen embryos implanted… right before she comes home to an elegant proposal from Justin!

So many unanswered questions will be answered… Will Mary Jane say yes to Justin? Will she get her long awaited chance at a family? Will she get her fairytale ending or will she reinvent what it means to live happily ever after?

Only time will tell if Mary Jane has finally found a way to have it all.

“BEING MARY JANE” is executive produced by Gabrielle Union, Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil and Jeff Morrone. “BEING MARY JANE” is co-executive produced by Patrik-Ian Polk and Alexander A. Motlagh. Writers of the finale are Polk, Devon K. Shepard and Alyson Fouse and the movie is being directed by Adam Shankman. The series was created by Mara Brock Akil.

Are you looking forward to finding out what happens to Mary Jane?