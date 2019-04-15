5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 11, Episode 22: REUNION (Part 2) + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘s 11th season is nearing completion as Part 2 of The Season 11 Reunion show aired last night (April 14, 2019).

Last week, we were left with a cliffhanger as all of the ladies vented their frustrations towards fellow cast mate, Nene Leakes.

This week, we get a more in depth look into all of the drama.

Bravo synopsis:

Kandi clues Porsha in about reports regarding her and Dennis’ relationship timeline; NeNe and Gregg talk about his cancer diagnosis and their marriage; tempers flare as the women discuss the Bye Wig party.

Recap + watch full video below…

Dungeongate is a thing of the past and so is Kandi’s pettiness. At the beginning of the season it seemed that Kandi was hell bent on destroying Porsha’s relationship but as things progressed, Kandi seemed to see herself in her former nemesis.

While they had their disagreements throughout the season, Kandi and Porsha called somewhat of a truce but apparently there’s still some underlying tension.

Porsha still feels ‘somekindaway’ about Kandi hiring her former friend (Jamie) and Kandi still feels ‘somekindaway’ about the way Porsha acted at Todd’s birthday party.

Kandi claimed that Porsha ‘turned up’ at the party as she tried to fight Jamie and got put out. Porsha claims she was very pregnant at the time and it didn’t happen the way Kandi claims.

Whatever the case, the two have agreed to disagree and don’t seem to harbor much resentment.

Nene & Gregg…

Nene is joined by husband Gregg and the two get candid about his cancer diagnosis. It seems Gregg is fully aware that there are tensions brewing in his relationship and he attempts to explain.

Gregg admits that he was “difficult” at times and that he was certainly no poster child for kindness.

Andy says that maybe Nene is still harboring some resentment over Gregg cheating on her in the past but Nene is unapologetic and says that Gregg has never been a “walk in the park” even before he had cancer.

Oddly enough, with the tensions brewing between Nene & Cynthia, Gregg states that Cynthia is “like a sister” to him.

As for their marriage, Gregg is willing to work through the issues, while Nene states that she has no idea what the future holds.

[Sidebar: After my recap last night, Nene Leakes joined the line (around the 1:50:08 mark ) and even discussed the reunion with several viewers who called in. ]

Shamari’s Drinking…

Shamari has been labeled an alcoholic but she feels the tag is totally unfair.

Andy said that Shamari went from “Blaque” (with a Q) to blacked out as they recap the many times she was captured on film either tipsy or full blown intoxicated.

The ladies all chime in on Shamari’s drinking and Marlo says she knows for a fact that Shamari has a problem.

When asked what’s the difference between Shamari’s drunken escapades and Marlo’s drunken encounter in Tokyo, Marlo explains that was merely a girl’s night out and she wasn’t “VOMICKING” like Shamari.

Speaking of VOMICKING, Eva wanted her shoes cleaned after Shamari VOMICKED on them in Nene’s bathroom but Shamari says the costs of the cleaning exceed the cost of the shoe.

Eva says her shoes were from Morocco and were irreplaceable, however Shamari reveals they were from ZARA (oops!)

To appease Eva, Shamari graciously gives her a gift card to the popular fashion store.

Bye Wig Drama…

Nene is sick & tired of being asked about her Bye Wig party meltdown and she wants everyone to know it.

It seems emotions were on high when Andy attempted to rehash the night’s events one last time.

“I don’t have to be sorry for having a breakdown!” she yelled at him.

Nene states she was going thought a lot and did not feel supported by her fellow castmates.

Closetgate…

What goes on in the Nene’s closet STAYS in the closet and she made sure of that when she pulled that camera man out.

Nene is adamant that Porsha and Kandi had absolutely no business barging in her closet, especially after she told them no!

We are left with a cliffhanger as we finally get to find out what REALLY happened to Porsha’s belt.

What are your thoughts about PART 2 of the season 11 reunion show?