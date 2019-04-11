It’s OVER!!! Wendy Williams (Finally) Files For Divorce From Kevin Hunter…

A while back I posted a ‘not so blind’ item about a popular talk show host who had been consulting attorneys about divorcing her attorney (click HERE if you missed that).

Welp… apparently the rumors were true as Wendy Williams has finally served her husband with divorce papers early this morning.

Details below…

After years of cheating rumors, Wendy Williams has finally decided to call it quits on her marriage.

TMZ reports that Williams just filed for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter.

Sources on Wendy’s talk show tell us … Kevin was served with the divorce papers Thursday morning at the studio. We’re told extra security was on hand in case Kevin got enraged about the split, but he didn’t.

Wendy has often defended her husband online and even with her big reveal of living in a sober house, she proclaimed that until you see her without a ring, she’s still married.

That being said, TMZ also showed proof that the talk show host has ditched her wedding ring and replaced it with another…

The split comes after nearly 22 years of marriage, and most recently … Kevin’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, having a baby.

What are your thoughts about this news? Shocked? or Nah?