Atlanta Celebrates (404) Day: Jermaine Dupri, Killer Mike, 2 Chainz & More Attend… (PHOTOS)

Jermaine Dupri and Killer Mike hit the stage last night as they celebrated the Codes of our Culture for (404) Day in Atlanta last night (April 4, 2019).

Curated by AT&T, (404) Day, was a one-night only immersive Atlanta event showcasing the constant evolution and innovation across music, food, technology and arts, and brought together cultural leaders to celebrate and pay tribute to Atlanta’s famous area code – a dreamland for making futures a reality.

Dupri, the self proclaimed “Mayor of Atlanta” served as emcee and DJ throughout the night while Atlanta’s own Chloe x Halle, Gunna and 2 Chainz each took to the stage performing a melody of hits.

The official Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance-Bottoms also joined in a panel discussion alongside Kei Henderson (hip hop manager), Paul Judge, Ph.D. (tech entrepreneur), Kevin “Coach K” Lee (COO, Quality Control hosted by Killer Mike.

Atlanta native Killer Mike (Run the Jewels) moderated a roundtable discussion with some of Atlanta’s most influential culture leaders Kei Henderson (hip hop manager), Paul Judge, Ph.D. (tech entrepreneur), Kevin “Coach K” Lee (COO, Quality Control) and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, as they discussed their “404 thing” and the city’s rich history of entrepreneurs who come to grind and rise to the top.

There were also performances by Atlanta’s own Chloe x Halle, Gunna and 2 Chainz. Chloe x Halle hit the stage for a rousing performance of HiLo, Everywhere and Happy Without Me.

Gunna hit the stage to perform One Call, Drip 2 Hard and Big Shot.

2 Chainz closed out the night performing Different, Rule the World, Big Bank and Statue of Limitations. He also offered an emotional salute to fallen fellow artist Nipsey Hussle.

Jermaine Dupri performs a DJ set.

Additional on-site experiences included an immersive Atlanta hip-hop sound room showcasing influential music from the 90s to today, a surprise dance performance and drumline takeover, an Instagram-able installation of the famous Atlanta Waffle House, replicas of the some of the most iconic sights and sounds around Atlanta and much, much more.

Salute to these hometown pioneers for paying homage to our great city!

PHOTOS: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for AT&T + Instagram