SNEAK PEEK!!! #RHOA Season 11 Reunion Part 1: Eva Marcille Addresses Colorism Allegations + Nene Leakes Calls Cynthia Bailey Insecure… (VIDEO)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s 11th season ended with a bang last week as Cynthia Bailey & Kandi Burruss were outed for their deceptive practices.

In a newly released sneak peek of the upcoming 3-part reunion show, Nene calls Cynthia’s “CHill” social media posts overkill & Eva hits the hot seat about being labeled a colorist.

Check out the sneak peek video below…

In the first part of the clip below, Andy asks Eva what she meant about the “Black” comment and Kandi cosigns his question.

Marcille says that she takes offense at being labeled a colorist and notes that colorism is a serious issue in the Black community.

Kandi and Eva banter back and forth as Burruss seems to feel that Marcille came off if she had an issue with darker skinned women.

Meanwhile, Porsha brings up an issue between Nene and Cynthia as she inquires about why Nene called Bailey “insecure” for posting Mike Hill on social media every 5 seconds.

What are your thoughts about this sneak peek teaser?