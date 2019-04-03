Lauren London Shares Heartbreaking Post Dedicated to Nipsey Hussle…

Model and actress Lauren London posted a heartbreaking tribute Tuesday to her longtime boyfriend, rapper Nipsey Hussle, yesterday.

The post was accompanied by eight photos that show Hussle, London and their 2½-year-old son, Kross. It was the first time London publicly spoke out since Hussle was fatally shot on March 31.

“I’ve lost my best friend, my sanctuary, my protector, my soul,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend, my sanctuary, my protector, my soul,” London wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

Hussle, 33, was pronounced dead at a hospital from gunshot wounds to the head and torso. Two other men were also injured in the shooting, but have not been identified.

One of the men refused medical treatment, and the other was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Lauren’s heartfelt post comes the same day police arrested a man in connection to his death.

Earlier Tuesday, police arrested suspected gunman Eric Holder.

Investigators say Holder, 29, of Los Angeles, shot Hussle and two other men in the parking lot of Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store Sunday afternoon in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles following a personal dispute.

R.I.P. Nipsey Hussle.