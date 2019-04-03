Social media has been the downfall of many but this one takes the cake!

Jenny Ambuila, a 26-year old “social media influencer” in Miami, is now under house arrest after her lavish purchases sparked an investigation which led to the destruction of her family’s massive money laundering scheme.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

Jenny Ambuila lived a lavish lifestyle in Miami and frequently flaunted her designer digs, expensive cars, and luxury vacations on her social media.

Ambuila’s family is from Columbia and they all joined in on the American dream as her father, a mid-level customs officer at the Colombian sea port of Buenaventura, allegedly pocketed millions of dollars in exchange for letting untaxed goods pass into the country.

Ambuila was arrested on Friday along with her father Omar Ambuila and mother Elba Chara and another customs official while on vacation in Colombia

after being investigated by Colombian authorities who noticed her lavish purchases online.

Jenny’s social media posts included several high ticket items and she’s often pictured wearing thousands in luxury handbags including Hermes, Celine, Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

The Office of the Public Prosecutor in Colombia said Ambuila’s father, who was the head of the Internal Work Group of Cargo control of the Dian for the past 27 years, made a modest monthly salary $3,000 as a ports inspector but allegedly received at least $600,000 in bribes since 2012 in overseas payments and could have received much more.

While Jenny claims to have made her lavish lifestyle a dream come true through her online entrepreneurial pursuits, Columbian authorities feel she was a key part of her father’s money laundering scheme.

Authorities say Jenny’s father allegedly sent the illicit funds he received in bribes to Jenny while she attended the University of Miami, where she studied from 2013 to 2017 and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance.

In exchange for their illicit act, these two people (Ambuila and the other official of the Dian) and other alleged accomplices would have received millionaire dividends that were hidden through front companies or were turned over to their relatives to acquire goods and services that would exceed their economic capacity,’ prosecutors said. ‘For example, the two officials did not have salaries over 6 million pesos, however, they recorded income and purchases for much higher amounts with no clarity of their origin,’ they added.

Jenny describes herself online as a venture capitalist, Forex exchange trader, and social media influencer but investigators feel that was all a front from her father’s illicit income.

‘She did set up some companies on paper. But they did not make enough earnings to afford her that type of lifestyle.’

It was her extravagant and flashy posts that led to speculation of her family as investigators looked into her social media profiles and noticed her pricey purchases – most prominently a 2017 purchase of a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, worth more than $300,000, which she often posted on Instagram.

TheDailyMail reports that the entire family were arrested as they returned to Columbia to vacation.

Jenny Ambuila has been charged with money laundering and is currently under house arrest in Colombia. Her parents have both been jailed on additional charges of aiding smugglers and corruption.

The arrests are reportedly a part of a Colombian investigation to stop smuggling into local markets before they’re flooded with contraband goods.

Authorities hope their arrests can help untangle a larger web of corruption at the sea port. Andres Jimenez, a Colombian prosecutor, told a local radio station that he plans to dismantle corruption and prosecute all involved.

‘This is a fundamental case in our fight against smuggling. We are going after all of this corrupt structure, and the resources behind them,’

Welp… this should be a valuable less to those of you who like to front online. Big Brother is always watching… and that includes Uncle Sam!

What are your thoughts about this social media influencer’s unfortunate situation?