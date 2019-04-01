Grammy-nominated rap artist, entrepreneur and community philanthropist Ermias Asghedom, aka Nipsey Hussle, was shot and killed Sunday.

Hussle, 33, was brutally shot down in South Los Angeles, right outside of The Marathon Clothing, a store he owned on West Slauson Avenue.

According to authorities, at least two other people were injured in the shooting, which occurred around 3:20 p.m. All three victims were transported to a hospital, where Hussle was pronounced dead, according to police. The other two are reportedly in stable condition.

Nipsey Hussle was widely respected in the world of hip-hop and not just for his musical contributions.

Hussle’s was quite well known in his community for his efforts to stop gang violence. As a testament to the entertainers legacy, the mayor of Los Angelos even sent out a tweet acknowledging the senseless shooting.

Raised in the gangland territory of South Central L.A. in a notorious Crip neighborhood, Hussle came of age as a member of the Rollin’ 60s.

He soon overcame the obstacles of an unforgiving environment, made famous by generations of West Coast rap legends, to become one of the most beloved and inspirational figures within the culture.

Hussle focused on legitimizing his street hustle and using that entrepreneurial drive to create economic empowerment in his marginalized community and was recently acknowledged by FORBES, as they documented his rise as a real-estate mogul, which included buying the strip mall on West Slauson Avenue where his Marathon store is located.

The purchase was a notable move to positively reinvest in his neighborhood and buy back the block where he’d hustled illegally as a youngster.

The entertainer’s rise to fame began back in 2013, when he employed a marketing move that put the stagnating music industry on notice. After his first label deal with Epic Records went sour in 2010, Hussle decided to independently release his 2013 mixtape, Crenshaw.

He revealed to GQ this past February in an article featuring he and longtime girlfriend, actress Lauren London, that the unprecedented price point earned him respect in the music industry.

At a time when many artists were being told to give their music away for free, did the opposite.

“The marketing for the mixtape was that we only made a thousand units and sold them for a hundred dollars apiece. It was a scarcity model.”

Jay-Z, one of many fans he won over with his music and marketing savvy, bought 100 copies. It became the model for his career as a self-starting HUSTLER. When he returned to a major label, it would be in partnership with his independent label, All Money In.

That being said, many feel that there’s more to Hussle’s shooting then gang violence and some even think that his death was an execution because of all the good he was doing in the community.

News of his death sparked an outpouring of messages on social media from such notable peers as Rihanna, Drake, Chance the Rapper, Meek Mill, LeBron James and many others.

Hussle’s final social media post may have been an ominous sign, as he reflected about his enemies shortly before his death, stating:

R.I.P. Nipsey Hussle.

