The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired it’s finale episode of the 11th season last night (March 31, 2019).

This week’s episode is titled, ‘Caught in The Middle’ as a years long friendship dismantles over the unexpected appearance of a nuisance we all thought we’d gotten rid of.

Bravo synopsis:

Porsha gets ready for her gender reveal, only to have her hopes dashed before the celebration even begins. Eva pushes past the rumors surrounding her finances and reevaluates her friendships. And when Cynthia’s old friend makes a “surprise” appearance at her wine cooler event, it threatens to blow a hole in her relationship with Nene forever.

Details + watch full episode below…

After Eva’s blow up at Kandi’s OLG soft opening, her rumored financial difficulties are still the topic of conversation.

This week, Kandi even gives Eva the side eye as she shares with Cynthia that it’s a bit strange that Eva is moving from one rental to another.

Eva and her husband Mike rehash the situation and she admits that she’s glad she stayed to face the battle.

The reasons for Eva bouncing around with her family keeps changing and producers catch all of explanations on tape. Eva has said that the family had to move abruptly for “security reasons”… then she states that they had to move because Mike needs to live within Atlanta for political reasons… whatever the case, they have to move. Period.

Eva’s statements to Kandi about waiting because the rental home she’s moving to is going through renovations also gets a side eye. Whatever the case, it’s clear that there may be some truth in what Eva’s bridesmaid had to say.

Fake friends and co-workers…

Cynthia is planning her wine cellar opening and has invited former peach holder Kenya Moore. She and Kandi head to lunch to discuss the event and Bailey reveals that she wants to invite Kenya but feels ‘somekindaway’ about how Nene will take it.

To piggy back off of that, Kandi shares that she and Porsha are in a better place, but they have each agreed that they won’t be attending each other’s events.

On the other side of town, Nene confides with Marlo about how Kenya stirred up drama on social media after she lost her peach. Kenya apparently “unfollowed” Nene, sparking the blawgs to assume there was a rift between them.

Nene seems to feel that Kenya is creating conflict where the is none, however their mutual “friend” Cynthia is bouncing between the two of them.

“A friend to EVERYONE is a friend to no one”… right? I mean… how can someone be loyal to two opposing sides? While it’s clear Nene has no love lost for Kenya Moore, Cynthia is seemingly at a position where she has to choose and she’s seeking Kandi’s help to assist in her plan.

Porsha’s Gender Reveal Goes Wrong…

Porsha has borrowed a friends home for her elaborate gender reveal celebration. It’s her hope that that the party is filled with a carnival vibe complete with fire breathers, albino lions, tents, games and lots of fun.

What she actually got was less than impressive as there’s a deflated tent on the lawn and nothing is set up. Porsha breaks down in tears as none of her plans have come to pass.

As people began to arrive, Dennis goes to set the party planner straight. Why isn’t anything in place?

Annnd… it seems several of the ladies opted out of attending. Of course Kandi and Porsha already have an “agreement” so it’s no surprise that Burruss didn’t come, but where’s Nene Leakes?

I assume Nene opted out after the whole closet gate situation as that’s STILL a major bone of contention between the two ladies.

Meanwhile at the gender reveal, Porsha’s popper is blue but everyone else’s is pink. As we already know that issa girl, Porsha’s party is the perfect beginning for her upcoming baby special.

A “Surprise Guest” Atteds Cynthia’s Wine Cellar Party…

All of the ladies join in celebrating Cynthia’s new Seagram’s wine cooler venture as they don colorful vacation attire for the Caribbean theme.

Cynthia’s plans for her wine cellar also includes an explosive appearance from her BFF and she has meticulously launched her plan to keep it a secret from her other BFF.

Kandi arrives bearing gifts… i.e. a very PREGNANT Kenya Moore and Nene is pissed that Cynthia didn’t tell her.

It’s an immediate shade fest between the two, Nene says under her breath that Kenya is bearing a buffalo, while Kenya postures by hopping on the mic to congratulate Cynthia.

Meanwhile, Nene is fuming in the corner and feels that she’s been set up.

Kandi & Cynthia Caught Lying…

In an explosive final scene, Nene and Cynthia go head to head over the Wine Cellar incident.

Apparently Nene feels betrayed at how Cynthia plotted behind her back about Kenya.

Producers share an audio clip Cynthia contacting Kandi prior to the scene. As Burruss WARNS Bailey that she’s mic’d, Cynthia quickly reveals that she wants to make sure they’re on “the same page” about how Kenya arrived at the party.

My question is… why is it so crucial to keep this all under wraps? Was it truly an ambush? Does Nene have a valid point about feeling betrayed by her friend?

Seems they will have a whole lot to unpack during the reunion!

What are your thoughts about the season 11 finale?