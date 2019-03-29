Trina of Love & Hip Hop Miami was all smiles in support of her fellow reality star Ana Laveder as they celebrated the 3rd season of WEtv’s “Hustle & Soul.”

WE tv hosted an exclusive event in honor of the hit culinary docu-series, Hustle & Soul at the new Pink Tea Cup Villa in Miami last night (March 28).

Attendees included cast members of the show as well as several celebrities, influencers and media.

Notable attendees included: Trina (LHHMia), Shamari DeVoe (RHOA), Phaedra Parks, TV Host/Model Osmariel Villalobos, Juan Pablo Galavis (Season 18, The Bachelor), Jp and Ashley Rosenbaum (Season 7, The Bachelorette), Michelle Pooch, Miami Tip and more.

Photos + details below…

Shamari Devoe of The Real Housewives of Atlanta poses with President and General Manager of WE tv Marc Juis, Chef Lawrence Page, Executive Vice President of Development & Programming of WE tv Lauren Gellart, and Ana Lavender.

Hustle & Soul highlights Chef Lawrence Page, as he navigates through the expansion of his soul food business in Miami, with the opening of The Pink Teacup Villa. However, there is trouble in paradise when lines are crossed and alliances are formed.

With a new menu, new staff, celebrity appearances and the Miami nightlife scene, this season will certainly heat up with new stories and drama!

Chef Lawrence Page

Trina and Ana Lavender

The star-studded red carpet was followed by hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, while DJ Cat Shell maintained a lively atmosphere with a great music set. Guests were introduced to the many delicious offerings at the Pink Tea Cup Villa, that showcase a modern twist to traditional soul food in an upscale setting.

Shamari Devoe

Menu items included their mouthwatering mac & cheese, catfish, shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles, which were a big hit. The Hustle & Soul cast enjoyed the evening, mingling and dancing with attendees.

TV Host/Model Osmariel Villalobos, Juan Pablo Galavis (Season 18, The Bachelor), and Jp and Ashley Rosenbaum (Season 7, The Bachelorette)

Phaedra Parks

[Sidebar Phaedra is out rubbing elbows with WEtv since she burned that Bravo bridge. But I digress…]

Ana Lavender Marc Juris, and Shamari DeVoe

Season three of Hustle & Soul premieres on Thursday, April 4th at 10p.m. ET/PT.

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for We tv