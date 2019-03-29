Chile… The reunion hasn’t even aired yet but the battle over CLOSETGATE continues!

Nene Leakes has been accused of laying hands on Porsha Williams and a cameraman during the heated exchange and has been adamant that Porsha is lying about her version of the incident.

[READ: Nene vs. EVERYBODY! Explosive #RHOA Season 11 Reunion Trailer Released (VIDEO)]

The OG housewife hit the net last night to vent about being railroaded during the upcoming reunion for season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and she specifically mentioned being ‘set up’ by Porsha Williams.

In response, Porsha hit the net to leak Nene’s disgruntled text messages and hunnnni… Ms. Leakes LET HER HAVE IT!

Check out the video + Porsha’s texts below…

Nene Leakes went LIVE on her new YouTube channel last night to vent about a lot of what’s being said about her in the media. The “Read and Shade” title alone suggested that the video was about to be filled with lots of sipable moments.

In the 45 minute shady video above, Leakes hit the net addresses several issues, including being accused of physically attacking Williams after Porsha went into the closet after being told not to.

Nene feels that both Kandi and Porsha were being disrespectful when they disregarded her protests and that she merely stopped the camera man from following them inside.

She also notes that Porsha actually went into the studio to film the sound bite we heard where Porsha exclaimed “I’m scared, get me out of here.”

[READ: Nene Leakes UNFOLLOWS Cast! #RHOA Season 11 Reunion Show TEA (EXCLUSIVE DETAILS!)]

Porsha hit Instagram to respondwith the following, stating that she’s shocked that Nene is dragging her just 6 days after giving birth.

This is what my so called “Big sis” sent me lastnight 6 days after giving birth. @neneleakes is so miserable and ain’t happy for nobody. It’s not a contest I’m just living my life and being blessed. Yes I posted this since you wanna go on live and speak on me yet again talk & about these text I figured I’d let them see for themselves! #FatShamingANewMomShameOnYou

#NonsupportiveEdglessbird

#IsThisYourQueen?

[Sidebar: But Porsha… it’s only been 6 days since you gave birth but you found the time to be petty online too. Hell…if you give it you can get it, pregnancy not excluded. But I digress… ]

Meanwhile… Nene has responded online with a few texts of her own.

@porsha4real This is what i sent you after you gave birth! I sent you text messages last nite after i saw on social media what you had said. I could have responded back on social media but i decided to text rather than do that! I know you need viewers to tune into your 3 episode commercial, which is why you doing the most! Bye ankles #HBIC

What are your thoughts about these two going in on each other online?