NEWSFLASH!!! Usher Raymond may have something up his sleeves.

The superstar singer hit the net recently to throw a few hints about an upcoming project and producer Jermaine Dupri followed suit with a few teasers of his own.

Details below…

It’s only been 6 months since his “A” collaboration with producer, Zaytoven, but the ‘Let it Burn’ crooner is already in the studio working on what may be at a follow-up to his chart topping “Confessions.”

Usher hit the ‘gram with the following hint… a photo sitting in the So So Def recording studio beside a blurred-out dry erase board, which appears to be a tracklist of possible songs.

The top of the board reads, “Confessions 2!” and Usher’s caption states: “Dis what yall want…”

As Usher and Jermaine Dupri celebrate the recent 15th anniversary of the “Confessions” album, which has sold 15 million albums to date, they each reveal that there may be more musical confessions coming soon!

So So Def founder/super-producer Jermaine Dupri also gave fans an advance sneak peek of a new Usher song called “Believe.”

What are your thoughts about Usher & JD reuniting in the studio?

Are you looking forward to another classic CONFESSIONS album?