It’s official. Singer/reality star Monica Brown and her former NBA husband Shannon Brown are parting ways.

Over the past year, the couple has been plagued with several rumors of marital strife.

[FLASHBACK: Monica Shuts Down Separation Rumors With Birthday Post… ]

Well it seems that Monica has finally decided to call it quits on the marriage, filing for divorce after almost 9 years of wedded bliss.

Details below…

TMZ reported earlier today that Monica filed the paperwork earlier this month in Atlanta.

So far there are no details on whether she’s seeking child or spousal support … but we’ve learned Monica was unsuccessful in sealing the divorce docs.

Monica and Shannon have one child together, 5-year-old daughter, Laiyah, and the singer has 2 sons, Rocko and Romelo, from a previous relationship with rapper/producer Rocko Da Don.

The couple wed in 2010, but there has been ongoing speculation of marital problems stemming from Shannon’s rumored infidelity.

[FLASHBACK: Inside Monica & Shannon’s Fairy Tale Wedding… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)]

Monica’s appearance on “Friends & Family Hustle” without her husband also sparked rumors that they were already living apart.

Word on the curb is that the couple remain cordial for the sake of their daughter and so far, there have not been any reports of divorce drama.

Monica and Shannon will reportedly continue to share joint custody of their young daughter.

What are your thoughts about Monica and Shannon Brown’s pending divorce?