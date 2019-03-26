Case dismissed!!! It looks like Jussie Smollett has dodged a bullet!

Smollett has been a hot topic for several weeks was facing possible jail time on 16 disorderly conduct charges stemming from allegedly staging a phony attack and claiming he was the victim of a hate crime.

Prosecutors in Cook County, Illinois announced this morning that ALL CHARGES have been dropped against the Empire actor.

Details below…

According to the Chicago Tribune, a publicist for Smollett’s attorney notified news media issuing an alert on the case, but did not elaborate on the nature of the emergency.

Assistant State’s Attorney Risa Lanier announced the dismissal of all 16 counts against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett in court Tuesday (March 26), stating:

We believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case.

Moments after Judge Steven Watkins allowed the dismissal, attorneys for Smollett issued the following statement:

Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement.

The statement continues:

Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result. Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career.

The news comes after Smollett pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on March 14 on a 16-count indictment of lying to police. He has denied the charges.

Smollett, 36, told Chicago police that he was attacked in the middle of the night on Jan. 29, claiming that two masked men shouted homophobic and racist abuse at him, beat his face, threw bleach on him, hung a noose around his neck and yelled, “This is MAGA country,” a reference to President Trump’s campaign slogan.

In the deal to dismiss the case, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office revealed that Smollett agreed community service and to forfeit his bond.

After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case.

What are your thoughts about Jussie Smollett’s good news?