RECAP: 5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 11, Episode 10 ‘No Money, Mo Problems’ + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 19th episode of it’s 11th season last night (March 24, 2019).

This week’s episode is titled, “No Money, Mo Problems” as Eva Marcille’s alleged financial problems become a hot topic.

Eva’s post-honeymoon bliss crashes down around her as Marlo serves up a steaming pot of tea regarding her living situation. Since her melt down at Eva’s wedding, Nene struggles over what’s next for her marriage. Kandi and Todd celebrate the opening of their second OLG restaurant, and though Porsha opts out of the festivities, the rumors about Eva become the bigger hot topic.

Messy Marlo strikes again…

Marlo is definitely earning her keep as the new bone carrier. The fashionable background character moved to the front this week as she gathered intel on Eva Marcille.

As previously reported, one of Eva’s disgruntled bridesmaids has been reaching out to spill her tea and Marlo has her cup propped and ready to fill.

During a girl’s night with Nene and Tanya, Marlo reveals that Eva is pretending to live in the lavish condo that she’s filming in and that it is apparently owned by the bridesmaid. She also says that Eva’s car is in someone else’s name and that she her credit is so bad that she can’t rent any properties in her own name.

As proof of this “tea,” Marlo calls the spiller, whose voice is conveniently distorted.

Nene and Tanya are speechless but they both agree that Eva should be told that her business is in the streets. Everyone agrees that Nene should be the one who tells her, since Eva will blame her if she hears it from anyone one else.

This particular “agreement” is broken later by Tanya, but we’ll get to that in a sec.

Kandi’s family is expanding…

Kandi and Todd’s baking embryos finally have a womb to call home. Kandi holds a family meeting to tell the rest of the family and it seems that her daughter, Riley, still isn’t totally on board.

Riley feels that Kandi is much too busy to raise another child, as she’s rarely involved with the two she has. Kandi reminds Riley that she felt the same about Ace, to which Riley responds that while she loves Ace, she still feels the same.

Mama Joyce chimes in to reveal that she wishes she would have had more children, especially since she lost one. And Todd agrees, stating that he wishes he had a sibling, especially since he lost his mom.

Riley still seems resigned to the fact that she doesn’t want any more siblings… but it’s not her decision.

Kandi and Todd will be the proud parents of two girls soon, as they reveal that the surrogate has been implanted.

Gregg chooses life and love…

Nene and her husband Gregg have been going through some tough times but they are committed to working it out.

The couple has a sit down conversation where Nene tells Gregg she needs him to be more understanding. Gregg admits that he’s been tough to deal with, but it’s understandable being that he’s been struggling with life or death health issues.

Nene hasn’t been taking Gregg’s illness very well, and she’s struggling to cope while Gregg is struggling to battle cancer.

Gregg had also previously decided against having chemo, which could have also put a strain on their relationship.

Coincidentally, Gregg is now having 2nd thoughts about the radiation treatments. He also tells Nene that he needs her and wants to make things better between them.

Porsha’s pre-nup…

Porsha and Dennis meet with a party planner to prepare for their gender reveal party. Porsha wants a huge sha-bang, with a carnival-like setting.

Porsha owns a huge home, however she’s having her event at a ‘friends’ place.

Dennis mentions a pre-nup and Porsha brushes it off and states they have plenty of time to talk about that.

The couple also briefly discuss their living arrangements. Porsha stays in Duluth, Dennis stays intown and McKinley suggests that they compromise and find a new space.

Williams seems adamant that she has made her house a home specifically for this moment but Dennis feels it would be best for them to move into the City since they both work intown.

Porsha wins the battle for now but I’m sure this situation will get more attention on their upcoming spin-off.

Moving on.

Eva Faces Financial Rumors During Kandi’s OLG launch…

Eva Marcille’s wedding was beautiful, but now it’s back to the real world as she returns from her honeymoon.

The ladies all attend the soft launch of Kandi’s new OLG restaurant… well, everyone EXCEPT Porsha who has resigned to avoiding Kandi’s events like the plague.

During the event, Tanya decides to give Eva the heads up about the disgruntled bridesmaid who’s been spilling details about her financial distress. But wait… didn’t she and Marlo agree that Nene would be the one to break the news? *sigh*

By the time Nene arrives, Eva has already gotten the news and abruptly leaves. When Tanya tells Nene she talked to Eva about what had been discuss, Nene is heated. How dare Tanya overstep the queen?

Oddly enough, Cynthia Bailey was behind Tanya’s decision to change the plan as Bravo shows a clip of the two having lunch. Bailey tells Tanya she would definitely want to know if she were Eva and advises Tanya to spill the tea.

Nevertheless, Nene tries to fix things and calls Eva. Leakes tells Eva not to run away from the drama but to face it head on.

You never want someone else to write your narrative.

Eva returns to confront the group of ladies, who have all been briefed by Marlo and says that the only reason she’s been keeping her address under wraps is because of safety issues with her ex.

Marlo hits the confessional to share that she feels Eva is lying. She also has some choice words for the newlywed face to face… “be careful who you tell your business”… and “make sure you pay people” because Atlanta is small.

No truer words have been spoken!

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?