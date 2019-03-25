Congratulations!!! #RHOA Porsha Williams Announces Birth of Baby “PJ” + Shares Name… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is finally a mom!

As previously reported, the popular reality star’s fiancè shared that they were prepping for the birth of their child last Friday (click HERE if you missed that).

Williams and McKinley celebrated the arrival of baby PJ’s shortly after the social media posts has she entered into the world at 1:36 p.m on Friday, March 22.

Details + video below…

Williams and McKinley shared their good news with the following statement given to PEOPLE:

“What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ. We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it’s been a fantastic journey.”

The new 37-year-old new mom also shared a sultry maternity photoshoot where she appeared alongside her baby daddy.

In the caption, Williams announces her daughter’s name, stating:

Congrats to the happy couple!!!