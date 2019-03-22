Wendy Williams’ Husband Breaks Silence Regarding Williams’ ‘Relapse’ And Sober House Stay… (OFFICIAL STATEMENT)

Wendy Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter wants you to know a few things about his wife.

Hunter is speaking out publicly for the first time since Williams’ revealed she had relapsed and was residing in a sober living facility.

Details below…

Hunter, who also serves as executive producer of Wendy’s eponymous talk show, has finally addressed Williams’ battle with addiction and decision to move into a sober living facility.

In a brief statement released to Entertainment Tonight, Hunter acknowledges Wendy’s rehab stint, but not those pesky rumors about his mistress and alleged side baby.

Nevertheless, Kevin holds firm in public support of his wife, stating:

“Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves. It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this a family process… and we are dealing with it and moving forward.

The DailyMailUK recently published several photos of Hunter alongside his longtime mistress (click HERE if you missed that) and some seem to feel that Wendy’s perceived fall from grace is warranted because of her gossiping persona.