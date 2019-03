NEWSFLASH!!! Growing up Hip Hop: Atlanta returns Summer 2019 with a few new additions.

Drea Kelly (R. Kelly’s ex-wife), Rozonda “T-Boz” Watkins of TLC, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera (of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta) are will be joining the new season of WEtv reality show for their new season.

Check out the sneak peek teaser below…

What are your thoughts about these new additions to the cast?