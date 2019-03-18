The glow up is real!!! “Insecure” star Issa Rae covers the April 2019 issue of Women’s Health magazine.

In the issue, the actress/writer/director candidly talks about how she gained weight during the success of her web series and how it began to affected her self esteem.

In addition to her health management program, Issa Rae shares her take on talkative ride share drivers and exes who won’t leave you alone as part of the mag’s “Rant or Rave” series.

More photos + excerpts below…

Issa appears in several spring like colors for Women’s Health, photographed by Ben Watts.

On the “new money weight” she gained after finding success with her YouTube Web series, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl:

“When the Web series started, I was very, very broke. Then more opportunities began to come. I was gaining New Money Weight. When you get a new job, you’re like, ‘I can afford to eat at restaurants all the time!’ That adds up in weight.”

On when weight began to mess with her self-esteem:

“Time to work out is so limited, but when I first started seeing myself on TV, I was like, ‘I gotta make time.’”

On daily exercise not coming naturally:

“I was a big excuse person when it came to exercising and eating right. I’d have spurts of trying to work out and be good. Then once I fell off, I’d be like, ‘Well, there’s always next year. Let me make it my New Year’s revolution.’ But even then, I would still be eating wrong while exercising vigorously.”

On chatty Lyft drivers:

Insecure fans will recall that Issa’s character (also named Issa) had a stint as Lyft driver when she was strapped for cash, pioneering the super-fun-until-it-wasn’t “party Lyft.” While the fictional Issa offered Capri Sun juice pouches and a ton of conversation to her ridiculously attractive passengers, the real Issa (who actually applied to be a Lyft driver a few years ago per the Associated Press), wants none of it. Instead, she prefers a quiet ride.

“Lyft, I love you, but get with the program,” she said.

Issa even wants a function that allows riders to decide whether or not they feel like engaging in convos about the weather.

On exes who keep coming back…

Issa wants them to turn around and head right back where they came from. (SAME.) Issa had the following suggesition for exes who randomly text “hey.”

“We ended for a reason. We had our time. You weren’t even that great in bed. Like, what are you coming back for?”

Once she’s through with you, don’t hit her up because there’s no chance in h*ll you’re getting a response.

On multi-tasking and doing it all…

When asked what it takes to multi-task so many big projects, the superstar admits that a balancing act is nothing new for her. Issa Rae confesses that she has a team of people in her corner and states that in order to Do. It. All., she relies on one major tenet of her work ethic dating back to her YouTube days.

“Find a good team. Find a good team.” Issa repeats the words like a mantra. “It matters.…It’s enabled me to not lose my mind.”

CLICK HERE to read more about Issa Rae’s weight loss “evolution” at Women’s Health.

What are your thoughts about Issa Rae’s hot new look?