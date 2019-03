Erykah Badu and Nas hit the stage in Atlanta this past Friday (March 15).

The concert was held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and Nas also hosted an after party at Gold Room.

T.I., Killer Mike and Lance Gross were among the attendees who were spotted backstage.

Check out the photos below…

Erykah Badu onstage

Nas onstage

Lance Gross, T.I., Killer Mike backstage…

Promoter Alex Gidwon & Nas at the after party.

Nas is still a cutie!

T.I. & Nas

Lance Gross & Nas

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics