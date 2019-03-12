Despite all of the online drama of the past, Eva Marcille of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been relatively lowkey this season.

No baby daddy drama, no “Eva the Diva” moments… no nothing! Just a few fun shade moments and a fairytale reality show wedding.

Well… apparently one of her bridesmaids has an idea why Eva has been playing it safe.

Word on the curb is that one of Eva’s closest friends has been spilling her tea around town.

You may have noticed Eva’s “bestie” Seanitta in that colonics scene last week, but she quickly disappeared after being introduced.

The “anonymous bridesmaid” has been blasting Eva’s business to anyone who will listen and her tea is going to make it to the show.

According to the “anonymous bridesmaid”… Eva is a “fraud” and has been totally pretending about her living situation.

The “anonymous bridesmaid” says that the former model was nearly BROKE when she moved to Atlanta and that she has been renting houses that she can’t afford to keep up appearances.

The “anonymous bridesmaid” also spills tea that the townhome that Eva films in for the show isn’t even the rental home that she resides in… in fact, the anonymous bridesmaid claims that the townhome is owned by a close mutual friend who allows Eva and Michael to post up for the sake of filming the reality show.

Eva lives in a raggedy little house across the street from a golf course. Eva’s credit is so bad so a lot of her things are in someone else’s name.

The “anonymous bridesmaid” also claims that Eva has had several cars repossessed and that Michael Sterling’s credit is just as bad as his new wife’s. She also claims that Eva owes her money and has fallen out with just about everyone who was in the wedding because she owes them money too.

OUCH!!!

As previously reported, during the reunion taping I heard that Eva was in her feelings because the “anonymous bridesmaid” got camera time to tell her stories and apparently she blamed Nene.

Whatever the case, I suspect that the “anonymous bridesmaid” may have receipts which is why Eva was reportedly on the defense during the reunion.

Stay tuned…

What are your thoughts about Eva’s loose lipped former friend?