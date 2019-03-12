Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns to VH1 for it’s 8th season in a few weeks and there’s already some behind the scenes drama brewing.

Word on the curb is that Stevie J. isn’t too happy about the way he’s being portrayed and he’s even threatening to walk out on the show.

Details below…

Steeebie hit the tweets yesterday morning with a cryptic tweet about weapons being formed against him.

A few hours later, he returned to social media with the following proclamation that he would not be returning to LHHATL.

As you know, the popular entertainer has had his share of ups and downs on Love & Hip Hop, however the show has graced him with three spinoff shows of his own: “Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood,” “Leave It to Stevie,” and “Joseline’s Special Delivery.”

Stevie has been a central focus of the show with lots of baby mama drama and perhaps he could be protecting his real life relationship with wife – singer Faith Evans, who will be making an appearance on the show.

In the newly released season trailer, MiMi Faust (one of Stevie’s baby mamas), confronts Stevie and Faith about their marriage.

Apparently Faith was a mutual friend during Stevie & MiMi’s nearly decade-long relationship and Mimi suspects that they’ve been together much longer behind the scenes than in public.

There was also an incident involving Mimi and a shotgun!

What are your thoughts about Stevie J’s cryptic tweets?

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns to VH1 on Monday, March 25th at 8/7c with TWO episodes airing back to back.

Will you be tuning in to catch the drama this season on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta?