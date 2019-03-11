The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 17th episode of it’s 11th season last night (March 10, 2019).

The ladies are still reeling from last week’s closet fiasco, but are moving on as they prepare for other life events.

[FLASHBACK: 5 Things Revealed on Season 11, Episode 16 “Bye Wig, Hello Drama” + Watch Full Video]

This week’s episode is titled ‘Dungeon Master’ as Kandi Burruss prepares to turn Porsha Williams’ rumor into profit with a burlesque show.

Bravo synopsis:

In the aftermath of Nene’s Bye Wig party, the ladies try to make sense of what happened and how to move forward with Nene. Shamari must tell Ronnie about her drunken antics at the party, while Eva continues her search for the perfect dress with only days until her wedding. Kandi preps the launch of her “Welcome to the Dungeon” burlesque show but before the curtain rises she experiences an unforeseen setback.

Video + recap below…

It seems like ‘closet gate’ created some unusual alliances. Kandi has been shading Porsha all season long, but it seems they share a common bond after they both get into a scuffle with Nene Leakes.

Nene’s closet has been a hot topic for over a week now, and Kandi, Porsha and Marlo head to lunch to discuss the aftermath.

Porsha seems to feel like Nene lost control and went too far, while Kandi admits that Nene didn’t take offense until the cameras headed into the closet.

Marlo admits she was being sarcastic when she told the ladies to go into the closet.

Apparently something occurred with Porsha’s belt that day that she claims would be the death of her friendship with the OG housewife if she were to ever mention it.

“Soul Sisters”?!

Shamari and Tanya meet over Eva’s house where they also discuss “closet gate”.

Shamari doesn’t a clue about the incident because she had to be carted out by her friends after having a few too many cocktails.

Tanya gleefully proclaims she and Shamari are SOUL SISTERS because she help clean up Shamari’s puke.

Eva recaps the incident with spot on a impressions of both Nene and Kandi and admits Nene told the ladies NO several times but her protests fell on deaf ears.

Whatever the case, it’s clear that another Nene Leakes Party has now been added to the record books.

Eva, Cynthia and Seannita (one of Eva’s bridesmaids) make a girls trip to the colonic’s office.

Eva introduces her “friend” and then we never see her again. This “friend” will have a role in some drama involving Eva in future episodes. But I digress.

Meanwhile, the ladies’ colons are cleansed and they are ready for the next battle.

On the other side of town, Shamari has a talk with her husband Ronnie about what transpired at the ‘Bye Wig’ party.

Shamari admits that she had way too much to drink and tells Ronnie about how she was groping the ladies.

Ronnie warns Shamari that she needs to watch the drinking because being intoxicated can lead to other things, “which could lead to divorce”.

Shamari assures him she will watch her drinking, while Ronnie states he’ll be watching her.

Kandi’s Dungeon Finally Comes to Life

Kandi has turned lemons into lemonade with a new variety themed on the sex dungeon rumors spread by Porsha and Phaedra a few seasons back.

Porsha says she’s not coming to the event because she doesn’t mesh well with the Kandi Koated clique, however Kandi feels it would be a bit awkward for Williams to come anyway since it’s based on her lie.

Shamari loses her voice on the day of the show but manages to still perform flawlessly without it.

[PHOTOS: Kandi Hosts ‘Welcome to The Dungeon’ Variety Show (PHOTOS + VIDEO)]

Cynthia gets the surprise of her life when Kandi plans an unscripted sex talk session on stage. Burruss wants 52Cynt’s authentic response to her freak session and it works!

While it was a bit uncomfortable to watch Bailey being accosted onstage, she seems pleased and Cynthia admits that she and Kandi are now “connected.”

Marlo Calls Out Shamari

The ladies get together backstage where Marlo and Tanya get into a playful spat.

Everyone’s had a few drinks and Marlo jokes to Tanya that she needs rehab “like Shamari”.

Then Marlo tries to get serious with Shamari, telling her the drinking is no laughing matter.

Shamari lost her voice so she can’t clap back like she wants to. But she attempts to explain that she’s a mother of twins who just likes to kick back when she’s away from the kids.

Marlo stands strong in her belief that Shamari has a drinking problem and suggests she seek help,

Shamari gets Marlo together in her confessional, stating:

Marlo’s not a mother. She may be a mother f*cker but she’s not a f*cking mother”…

OUCH!

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?